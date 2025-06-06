Kenneth Murray calls Matt Eberflus’ defense “a great fit” for him

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said he’s where he needs to be in his rehab. But Overshown, who tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee in Week 14, will miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season.

The Cowboys covered themselves by trading for Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray, a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2020.

Murray is working at Overshown’s weakside linebacker spot in new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ scheme.

“I think it’s a great fit,” Murray said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I’ve been enjoying myself, obviously transitioning over from being traded and getting up to speed and stuff like that. Lot of things work to my strengths, coming down hill, playing the coverage, stuff like that. It’s been good. It’s been great being here during the offseason program, getting around the guys and just trying to come in and establish a culture and get better every day.”

The Cowboys have Murray making the defensive calls over middle linebacker Jack Sanborn, who followed Eberflus from Chicago.

“I’m extremely comfortable with it,” Murray said of being the green dot. “I’ve done it the majority of my career, getting us in and out of checks, being able to decipher different things, different formation, stuff like that.”

Murray vows to help the Cowboys shore up their run defense. They have not ranked in the top-10 in run defense since 2018 under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. In the past five seasons, the Cowboys have not ranked higher than 16th in run defense, including 29th last season.

“I think it’s just taking a different approach,” Murray said. “Obviously, it’s a new style coming in, and then, you know, got some new players. That’s something that I’ll take extremely personally. That that’s mentality I’m gonna bring to it. It’s personal, man. When they just running it down your throat, it’s unacceptable.”

Murray had 95 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks with Tennessee last season when he started 14 games.