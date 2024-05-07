Skip navigation
NFL
Green Bay Packers
Kitan Oladapo
KO
Kitan
Oladapo
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Packers ready to “start experimenting faster and taking next steps” on offense
The Packers were breaking in a new starting quarterback at this time last year and getting Jordan Love ready to play with a young cast of receivers meant they had to do things at a certain pace.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop
Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Jordan Morgan: Wouldn’t say he’s a guard or a tackle yet
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Adam Stenavich can’t wait to deploy Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Packers sign three, cut three after rookie minicamp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jordan Love’s current deal gave him a chance to turn around rocky start to 2023
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
