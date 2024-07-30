MarShawn Lloyd set for his first practice of Packers camp

Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd is ready to get on the field.

Lloyd has been sidelined by a hip injury since the start of training camp, but head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Tuesday press conference that the fourth-round pick is set to do individual drills.

Lloyd ran 116 times for 820 yards and nine touchdowns while at USC last season. He’s part of a running back group that also includes Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon and the Packers have talked about the rookie’s speed could be utilized in their offense this season.

Safety Kitan Oladapo is also set for his first on-field work of training camp. The fifth-round pick has been on the non-football injury list due to a toe injury.