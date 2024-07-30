 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MarShawn Lloyd set for his first practice of Packers camp

  
Published July 30, 2024 11:35 AM

Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd is ready to get on the field.

Lloyd has been sidelined by a hip injury since the start of training camp, but head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Tuesday press conference that the fourth-round pick is set to do individual drills.

Lloyd ran 116 times for 820 yards and nine touchdowns while at USC last season. He’s part of a running back group that also includes Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon and the Packers have talked about the rookie’s speed could be utilized in their offense this season.

Safety Kitan Oladapo is also set for his first on-field work of training camp. The fifth-round pick has been on the non-football injury list due to a toe injury.