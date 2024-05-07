 Skip navigation
Adam Stenavich can’t wait to deploy Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd

  
Published May 6, 2024 11:01 PM

The Packers lost Aaron Jones, who left in free agency for the Vikings, but they replaced him by signing Josh Jacobs and drafting USC running back MarShawn Lloyd in the third round.

Jacobs and Lloyd will join former first-round pick AJ Dillon in one of the deepest running backs rooms in the league.

With the Packers paying Jacobs an average of $12 million per season, he will serve as RB1.

“Josh is a phenomenal running back,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said, via NFL Media. “He’s been All-Pro a couple of times. He’s just one of those guys that’s good in all situations, good out of the backfield as a receiver, excellent runner. He’s a good [pass] protector. So he’s one of those guys that you can really have in the game all the time and not have to worry about anything with him. So that’s nice.”

But Lloyd, who ran a 4.38 at the Scouting Combine, will have a role.

“I liked his speed. I liked his speed a lot,” Stenavich said. “He had some good runs in OTAs where you saw his burst. He’s got good vision, so I’m really excited about that out of the backfield.”

The Packers averaged 112.1 yards per game last season and 4.32 yards per carry. They figure to be better this season with Jacobs and Lloyd joining Dillon.

“We know how good we can be, but we need to understand that no one’s going to hand anything to us in this league,” Stenavich said. “Everything must be earned.”