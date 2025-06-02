Emotional David Andrews says he didn’t want to play for any team other than the Patriots

An emotional David Andrews announced his retirement on Monday, after 10 years in New England.

“I didn’t want to go do it for another organization,” Andrews said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “That wasn’t what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here and I did.”

Andrews, 32, was undrafted out of Georgia in 2015. He appeared in 124 regular-season games with 121 starts, and he started three Super Bowls — with two wins.

A captain for eight seasons, Andrews also suffered through the down years from 2019 through 2024, during which the Patriots made the playoffs twice and didn’t win a single postseason game.

The Patriots released Andrews earlier this year.

“As you can see, there’s a lot of emotions,” Andrews said. “The one that kept sticking out to me was gratitude. When I look back on the 26 years I’ve been blessed to play this game, that’s really all I could think about. Especially playing O-line since I was 6 years old, you learn very quickly that it’s not about you, it’s about the team.”

For Andrews, the team was elite for several years. And he was a key part of a team that racked up the fifth and sixth Super Bowl wins for the New England franchise.