nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers 'should've gotten ahead' of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson's façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Emotional David Andrews says he didn’t want to play for any team other than the Patriots

  
Published June 2, 2025 07:43 PM

An emotional David Andrews announced his retirement on Monday, after 10 years in New England.

I didn’t want to go do it for another organization,” Andrews said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “That wasn’t what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here and I did.”

Andrews, 32, was undrafted out of Georgia in 2015. He appeared in 124 regular-season games with 121 starts, and he started three Super Bowls — with two wins.

A captain for eight seasons, Andrews also suffered through the down years from 2019 through 2024, during which the Patriots made the playoffs twice and didn’t win a single postseason game.

The Patriots released Andrews earlier this year.

“As you can see, there’s a lot of emotions,” Andrews said. “The one that kept sticking out to me was gratitude. When I look back on the 26 years I’ve been blessed to play this game, that’s really all I could think about. Especially playing O-line since I was 6 years old, you learn very quickly that it’s not about you, it’s about the team.”

For Andrews, the team was elite for several years. And he was a key part of a team that racked up the fifth and sixth Super Bowl wins for the New England franchise.