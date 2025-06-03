 Skip navigation
Report: Patriots have no plans to release Stefon Diggs

  
Published June 2, 2025 08:38 PM

The Patriots have no plans to release wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who calls Patriots games on the radio, said last week that Diggs’ release was “on the table” for the team.

The uncertainty about the four-time Pro Bowler’s future began when a viral video showed Diggs providing a baggie of pink powder to two women on a boat.

Diggs was back with the Patriots at the team’s organized team activities Monday.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in an Oct. 27 game against the Colts while playing for the Texans. The Patriots still signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million deal this offseason.

Diggs, 31, had six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before playing only eight games last season.