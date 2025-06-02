 Skip navigation
49ers announce trade for Bryce Huff

  
Published June 2, 2025 07:13 PM

With June 1 arriving, it’s easier for certain trades to be finalized from a cap perspective. Not coincidentally, the 49ers have announced the anticipated trade for Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff.

The Eagles will receive “a mid-round pick” in the 2026 draft. (Why be coy? Just tell us the round, Niners.)

The trade, like every other trade, hinges on Huff passing a physical.

The trade reunites Huff with former Jets coach Robert Saleh, who has returned to San Francisco as the defensive coordinator.

Huff signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles in 2024, after spending his first four years with the Jets.

In his only season with the Eagles, Huff appeared in 12 games with six starts. He had 2.5 regular-season sacks.

Huff was a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl.

The arrival gives the 49ers a pass rusher who is familiar with the team’s defense. For the Eagles, the deal represents a willingness to acknowledge a rare mistake and move on. Which is always better than stubbornly doubling down.