San Francisco 49ers
Klay Kubiak
Klay
Kubiak
07:24
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s time for the 49ers to consider pivoting away from their defensive scheme and why they could be one of Robert Saleh’s better options as a defensive coordinator.
Klay Kubiak
SF
Offensive Coordinator
49ers promote Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator
49ers have interest in keeping Purdy ‘a long time’
John Lynch on Deebo Samuel: We’re not in the business of letting good players go
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers will do everything we can to bring Dre Greenlaw back
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
John Lynch: We know Brock Purdy is our guy, we want him on the 49ers a long time
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
49ers to release Javon Hargrave, but could re-sign him
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Klay Kubiak will be the 49ers’ OC, Kyle Shanahan will still call plays
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
