Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey

Several big-name NFL players returned from big injuries in 2024 to have big seasons in 2025. But 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had the biggest comeback.

He won the Comeback Player of the Year award, which was announced at NFL Honors on Tuesday night.

McCaffrey received 31 of 50 first-place votes and 395 total points. He beat out Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (221 points, nine first-place votes), Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (167, six), Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (130, two) and Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (40). Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers each received one first-place vote.

McCaffrey is the first 49ers player to win Comeback Player of the Year since running back Garrison Hearst in 2001 and the first non-quarterback from any team to win the award since Keenan Allen in 2017.

He missed 13 games during the 2024 season with multiple injuries, limiting him to only 65 touches for 348 yards with no touchdowns. He rebounded in 2025 to start all 17 games for San Francisco, rushing 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while also leading the NFL in receiving yards by a running back.

McCaffrey caught a team-leading 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing the season with 2,126 yards from scrimmage.

He led the NFL with 119 total first downs gained and recorded four 100-yard rushing performances.