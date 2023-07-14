Skip navigation
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
BUY NOW:
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Latavious Brini
Latavious
Brini
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Arkansas in SEC mix, stacked on rushing, defensive backfield
Sam Pittman led Arkansas to a 9-4 record last season, capping it with the Razorbacks’ first New Year’s Day bowl since 2000 and a win over Penn State.
Latavious Brini
JAX
Safety
#21
Latavious Brini will transfer to Arkansas
Latavious Brini
JAX
Safety
#21
Georgia DB Brini heading to transfer portal
Latavious Brini
JAX
Safety
#21
Georgia DB Brini arrested for simple battery
Latavious Brini
JAX
Safety
#21
Four-star LB Brini commits to Georgia
Latavious Brini
JAX
Safety
#21
UGA loses commitment from Latavious Brini
