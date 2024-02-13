Skip navigation
Lions sign CFL standout Mathieu Betts
The Lions have added the CFL’s top defensive player from 2023 to their offseason roster.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Mathieu Betts
DET
Defensive Lineman
Lions sign CFL sack leader Mathieu Betts
NFL Futures: Questions and Odds for AFC and NFC Favorites and Longshots
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
49ers installed as early favorites to win Super Bowl LIX
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Frank Ragnow not retiring, will play for Lions in 2024
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Dan Campbell’s message to the Lions changed quickly after NFC Championship loss
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Rosenthal: Campbell’s failure helps analytics
Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun
Close Ad