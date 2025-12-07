Ja’Marr Chase is 29 yards from joining very small club

Four years ago, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase instantly emerged as one of the best receivers in football. He’s on the verge of joining a very small club of pass-catchers.

Chase, with 971 receiving yards, needs only 29 to get to 1,000. Via NBC Sports research, Chase will become the fifth player in league history to generate 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of his first five seasons.

The others are Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, A.J. Green, and Randy Moss.

Once Chase makes it, the five-man club will consist of two Bengals, two Vikings, and one Buccaneer.

Multiple other talented receivers won’t be expanding the club in the near future. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t get to 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2021. Likewise, Seahawks receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba didn’t make it to 1,000 yards in his first season, 2023. Rams receiver Puka Nacua missed it by 10 yards in 2024, his second season.

Of the 2024 rookies, Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey has the best chance to get to two straight 1,000-yard seasons. At 683 yards in 12 games this season, he needs 317 over the final five weeks to keep it going.