Report: Matt Patricia out of contract with Eagles, will pursue other opportunities
The Eagles haven’t formally announced any coaching plans for the 2024 season, but it doesn’t look like Matt Patricia will be back with the team in any role.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Matt Patricia
FA
Coaching Staff
Matt Patricia likely done in Philadelpia
Bill Belichick
FA
Head Coach
Belichick getting band back together in Atlanta?
Matt Patricia
PHI
Coaching Staff
Matt Patricia now calling plays for Philly defense
Matt Patricia
FA
Coaching Staff
Ex-Pats ‘OC’ Patricia joins PHI’s defensive staff
Matt Patricia
FA
Coaching Staff
Broncos interviewed Patricia for DC vacancy
Report: Panthers will not retain Chris Tabor, allowing him to interview elsewhere
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Steelers claim Jeremiah Moon off waivers
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bucs plan to interview Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Brandon Staley to interview for Dolphins DC, Rams also have interest
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Buccaneers plan to interview Brian Johnson for offensive coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
With door to head-coaching job apparently shut, what will Bill Belichick do in 2024?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
