Cardinals sign Elijah Wilkinson, release Evan Brown

The Cardinals made a pair of moves involving offensive linemen on Thursday.

They announced the signing of veteran Elijah Wilkinson. They also released Evan Brown.

Wilkinson is a familiar face in Arizona. He played in 10 games and made nine starts for the team during the 2023 season. Wilkinson moved on to Atlanta and started all 17 games at right tackle last season.

Wilkinson also saw action at guard for the Falcons in 2022 and saw action at both positions during stints with the Bears and Broncos earlier in his career.

Brown started 28 games at guard in Arizona the last two seasons. He’s played 85 overall games for the Cardinals, Seahawks, Lions, Browns, Dolphins and Giants.