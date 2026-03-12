 Skip navigation
Ravens release Cooper Rush

  
Published March 12, 2026 10:11 AM

Cooper Rush signed a two-year deal with the Ravens last offseason, but the quarterback’s time in Baltimore is up after only one season.

The Ravens announced that they released Rush on Thursday morning. Baltimore re-signed Snoop Huntley earlier this week and he’s now set to be the backup to Lamar Jackson in 2026.

Rush made two starts when Jackson missed time with a hamstring injury early last season, but threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in games the Ravens lost by a combined score of 61-13. Huntley took over the next week and started again when Jackson missed a game later in the season.

Rush also made 14 starts during his time with the Cowboys and will now move on to look for another team in need of an experienced backup option.