Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2023 season

Below are my Week 16, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.

QB Rankings

Rank Player Position Team Opp 1 Josh Allen QB Bills Chargers 2 Jalen Hurts QB Eagles Giants 3 Lamar Jackson QB Ravens 49ers 4 Brock Purdy QB 49ers Ravens 5 Patrick Mahomes QB Chiefs Raiders 6 Justin Fields QB Bears Cardinals 7 Dak Prescott QB Cowboys Dolphins 8 Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars Buccaneers 9 Tua Tagovailoa QB Dolphins Cowboys 10 Baker Mayfield QB Buccaneers Jaguars 11 Matthew Stafford QB Rams Saints 12 Jordan Love QB Packers Panthers 13 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals Bears 14 Jared Goff QB Lions Vikings 15 Jake Browning QB Bengals Steelers 16 Nick Mullens QB Vikings Lions 17 Geno Smith QB Seahawks Titans 18 Tommy DeVito QB Giants Eagles 19 Joe Flacco QB Browns Texans 20 Russell Wilson QB Broncos Patriots 21 Derek Carr QB Saints Rams 22 Sam Howell QB Commanders Jets 23 Gardner Minshew QB Colts Falcons 24 Case Keenum QB Texans Browns 25 Will Levis QB Titans Seahawks

RB Rankings

Rank Player Position Team Opp 1 Christian McCaffrey RB 49ers Ravens 2 Kyren Williams RB Rams Saints 3 James Cook RB Bills Chargers 4 Alvin Kamara RB Saints Rams 5 Rachaad White RB Buccaneers Jaguars 6 Raheem Mostert RB Dolphins Cowboys 7 Travis Etienne RB Jaguars Buccaneers 8 Joe Mixon RB Bengals Steelers 9 Saquon Barkley RB Giants Eagles 10 Breece Hall RB Jets Commanders 11 Tony Pollard RB Cowboys Dolphins 12 Josh Jacobs RB Raiders Chiefs 13 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Lions Vikings 14 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs Raiders 15 Kenneth Walker RB Seahawks Titans 16 Jonathan Taylor RB Colts Falcons 17 Aaron Jones RB Packers Panthers 18 De’Von Achane RB Dolphins Cowboys 19 Chuba Hubbard RB Panthers Packers 20 Austin Ekeler RB Chargers Bills 21 Bijan Robinson RB Falcons Colts 22 Derrick Henry RB Titans Seahawks 23 David Montgomery RB Lions Vikings 24 Ty Chandler RB Vikings Lions 25 Devin Singletary RB Texans Browns 26 D’Andre Swift RB Eagles Giants 27 Ezekiel Elliott RB Patriots Broncos 28 James Conner RB Cardinals Bears 29 Jaylen Warren RB Steelers Bengals 30 Javonte Williams RB Broncos Patriots 31 Brian Robinson RB Commanders Jets 32 Gus Edwards RB Ravens 49ers 33 Najee Harris RB Steelers Bengals 34 Tyjae Spears RB Titans Seahawks 35 Jerome Ford RB Browns Texans 36 D’Onta Foreman RB Bears Cardinals 37 Zack Moss RB Colts Falcons 38 Chase Brown RB Bengals Steelers 39 Justice Hill RB Ravens 49ers 40 Zach Charbonnet RB Seahawks Titans 41 Jerick McKinnon RB Chiefs Raiders 42 Antonio Gibson RB Commanders Jets 43 Tyler Allgeier RB Falcons Colts 44 Roschon Johnson RB Bears Cardinals 45 Rico Dowdle RB Cowboys Dolphins 46 Samaje Perine RB Broncos Patriots 47 Kareem Hunt RB Browns Texans 48 Miles Sanders RB Panthers Packers 49 Kenneth Gainwell RB Eagles Giants 50 Ty Johnson RB Bills Chargers

WR Rankings

Rank Player Position Team Opp 1 Tyreek Hill WR Dolphins Cowboys 2 CeeDee Lamb WR Cowboys Dolphins 3 Justin Jefferson WR Vikings Lions 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Lions Vikings 5 Deebo Samuel WR 49ers Ravens 6 A.J. Brown WR Eagles Giants 7 Cooper Kupp WR Rams Saints 8 Rashee Rice WR Chiefs Raiders 9 Michael Pittman WR Colts Falcons 10 Mike Evans WR Buccaneers Jaguars 11 Davante Adams WR Raiders Chiefs 12 Stefon Diggs WR Bills Chargers 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Dolphins Cowboys 14 DJ Moore WR Bears Cardinals 15 Brandon Aiyuk WR 49ers Ravens 16 DK Metcalf WR Seahawks Titans 17 Keenan Allen WR Chargers Bills 18 Chris Olave WR Saints Rams 19 Puka Nacua WR Rams Saints 20 Garrett Wilson WR Jets Commanders 21 Tee Higgins WR Bengals Steelers 22 Chris Godwin WR Buccaneers Jaguars 23 DeVonta Smith WR Eagles Giants 24 Calvin Ridley WR Jaguars Buccaneers 25 Amari Cooper WR Browns Texans 26 Jordan Addison WR Vikings Lions 27 Zay Flowers WR Ravens 49ers 28 DeAndre Hopkins WR Titans Seahawks 29 Nico Collins WR Texans Browns 30 Tyler Lockett WR Seahawks Titans 31 Courtland Sutton WR Broncos Patriots 32 Jayden Reed WR Packers Panthers 33 Drake London WR Falcons Colts 34 Terry McLaurin WR Commanders Jets 35 Diontae Johnson WR Steelers Bengals 36 Curtis Samuel WR Commanders Jets 37 Noah Brown WR Texans Browns 38 Adam Thielen WR Panthers Packers 39 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Seahawks Titans 40 Tyler Boyd WR Bengals Steelers 41 Jakobi Meyers WR Raiders Chiefs 42 Demario Douglas WR Patriots Broncos 43 Joshua Palmer WR Chargers Bills 44 Marquise Brown WR Cardinals Bears 45 Odell Beckham WR Ravens 49ers 46 Brandin Cooks WR Cowboys Dolphins 47 Rashid Shaheed WR Saints Rams 48 George Pickens WR Steelers Bengals 49 Jonathan Mingo WR Panthers Packers 50 Parker Washington WR Jaguars Buccaneers

TE Rankings