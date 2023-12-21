 Skip navigation
jamescooklove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 16 of 2023 season
AUTO: AUG 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_giantseagles_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Giants vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_bestbets_231221.jpg
Bills, Dolphins headline NFL Week 16 best bets
nbc_csu_ravens49ers_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Ravens vs. 49ers

Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2023 season

  
Published December 21, 2023 01:10 AM
Target Brown, Boyd in Berry's Week 16 WR waivers
December 19, 2023 01:23 PM
Injuries and other circumstances have Noah Brown and Tyler Boyd as top waiver targets for Matthew Berry heading into the fantasy playoff semifinals.

Below are my Week 16, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.

As always, these ranks are continually updated throughout the week, so check back often. And don’t forget to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET on Peacock.

It’s then available -- as full episodes and clips -- on demand on Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and of course, wherever you get your podcasts.

And then on Saturday afternoon, be sure to tune into a special episode of Fantasy Football Pregame, 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, leading into Bengals vs. Steelers on NBC and Peacock. Then at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Bills vs. Chargers in an exclusive Peacock matchup.

Let’s get to it.

QB Rankings

RankPlayerPositionTeamOpp
1Josh AllenQBBillsChargers
2Jalen HurtsQBEaglesGiants
3Lamar JacksonQBRavens49ers
4Brock PurdyQB49ersRavens
5Patrick MahomesQBChiefsRaiders
6Justin FieldsQBBearsCardinals
7Dak PrescottQBCowboysDolphins
8Trevor LawrenceQBJaguarsBuccaneers
9Tua TagovailoaQBDolphinsCowboys
10Baker MayfieldQBBuccaneersJaguars
11Matthew StaffordQBRamsSaints
12Jordan LoveQBPackersPanthers
13Kyler MurrayQBCardinalsBears
14Jared GoffQBLionsVikings
15Jake BrowningQBBengalsSteelers
16Nick MullensQBVikingsLions
17Geno SmithQBSeahawksTitans
18Tommy DeVitoQBGiantsEagles
19Joe FlaccoQBBrownsTexans
20Russell WilsonQBBroncosPatriots
21Derek CarrQBSaintsRams
22Sam HowellQBCommandersJets
23Gardner MinshewQBColtsFalcons
24Case KeenumQBTexansBrowns
25Will LevisQBTitansSeahawks

RB Rankings

RankPlayerPositionTeamOpp
1Christian McCaffreyRB49ersRavens
2Kyren WilliamsRBRamsSaints
3James CookRBBillsChargers
4Alvin KamaraRBSaintsRams
5Rachaad WhiteRBBuccaneersJaguars
6Raheem MostertRBDolphinsCowboys
7Travis EtienneRBJaguarsBuccaneers
8Joe MixonRBBengalsSteelers
9Saquon BarkleyRBGiantsEagles
10Breece HallRBJetsCommanders
11Tony PollardRBCowboysDolphins
12Josh JacobsRBRaidersChiefs
13Jahmyr GibbsRBLionsVikings
14Isiah PachecoRBChiefsRaiders
15Kenneth WalkerRBSeahawksTitans
16Jonathan TaylorRBColtsFalcons
17Aaron JonesRBPackersPanthers
18De’Von AchaneRBDolphinsCowboys
19Chuba HubbardRBPanthersPackers
20Austin EkelerRBChargersBills
21Bijan RobinsonRBFalconsColts
22Derrick HenryRBTitansSeahawks
23David MontgomeryRBLionsVikings
24Ty ChandlerRBVikingsLions
25Devin SingletaryRBTexansBrowns
26D’Andre SwiftRBEaglesGiants
27Ezekiel ElliottRBPatriotsBroncos
28James ConnerRBCardinalsBears
29Jaylen WarrenRBSteelersBengals
30Javonte WilliamsRBBroncosPatriots
31Brian RobinsonRBCommandersJets
32Gus EdwardsRBRavens49ers
33Najee HarrisRBSteelersBengals
34Tyjae SpearsRBTitansSeahawks
35Jerome FordRBBrownsTexans
36D’Onta ForemanRBBearsCardinals
37Zack MossRBColtsFalcons
38Chase BrownRBBengalsSteelers
39Justice HillRBRavens49ers
40Zach CharbonnetRBSeahawksTitans
41Jerick McKinnonRBChiefsRaiders
42Antonio GibsonRBCommandersJets
43Tyler AllgeierRBFalconsColts
44Roschon JohnsonRBBearsCardinals
45Rico DowdleRBCowboysDolphins
46Samaje PerineRBBroncosPatriots
47Kareem HuntRBBrownsTexans
48Miles SandersRBPanthersPackers
49Kenneth GainwellRBEaglesGiants
50Ty JohnsonRBBillsChargers

WR Rankings

RankPlayerPositionTeamOpp
1Tyreek HillWRDolphinsCowboys
2CeeDee LambWRCowboysDolphins
3Justin JeffersonWRVikingsLions
4Amon-Ra St. BrownWRLionsVikings
5Deebo SamuelWR49ersRavens
6A.J. BrownWREaglesGiants
7Cooper KuppWRRamsSaints
8Rashee RiceWRChiefsRaiders
9Michael PittmanWRColtsFalcons
10Mike EvansWRBuccaneersJaguars
11Davante AdamsWRRaidersChiefs
12Stefon DiggsWRBillsChargers
13Jaylen WaddleWRDolphinsCowboys
14DJ MooreWRBearsCardinals
15Brandon AiyukWR49ersRavens
16DK MetcalfWRSeahawksTitans
17Keenan AllenWRChargersBills
18Chris OlaveWRSaintsRams
19Puka NacuaWRRamsSaints
20Garrett WilsonWRJetsCommanders
21Tee HigginsWRBengalsSteelers
22Chris GodwinWRBuccaneersJaguars
23DeVonta SmithWREaglesGiants
24Calvin RidleyWRJaguarsBuccaneers
25Amari CooperWRBrownsTexans
26Jordan AddisonWRVikingsLions
27Zay FlowersWRRavens49ers
28DeAndre HopkinsWRTitansSeahawks
29Nico CollinsWRTexansBrowns
30Tyler LockettWRSeahawksTitans
31Courtland SuttonWRBroncosPatriots
32Jayden ReedWRPackersPanthers
33Drake LondonWRFalconsColts
34Terry McLaurinWRCommandersJets
35Diontae JohnsonWRSteelersBengals
36Curtis SamuelWRCommandersJets
37Noah BrownWRTexansBrowns
38Adam ThielenWRPanthersPackers
39Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSeahawksTitans
40Tyler BoydWRBengalsSteelers
41Jakobi MeyersWRRaidersChiefs
42Demario DouglasWRPatriotsBroncos
43Joshua PalmerWRChargersBills
44Marquise BrownWRCardinalsBears
45Odell BeckhamWRRavens49ers
46Brandin CooksWRCowboysDolphins
47Rashid ShaheedWRSaintsRams
48George PickensWRSteelersBengals
49Jonathan MingoWRPanthersPackers
50Parker WashingtonWRJaguarsBuccaneers

TE Rankings

RankPlayerPositionTeamOpp
1Travis KelceTEChiefsRaiders
2T.J. HockensonTEVikingsLions
3Sam LaPortaTELionsVikings
4David NjokuTEBrownsTexans
5Trey McBrideTECardinalsBears
6Evan EngramTEJaguarsBuccaneers
7George KittleTE49ersRavens
8Jake FergusonTECowboysDolphins
9Isaiah LikelyTERavens49ers
10Dallas GoedertTEEaglesGiants
11Darren WallerTEGiantsEagles
12Cole KmetTEBearsCardinals
13Pat FreiermuthTESteelersBengals
14Dalton KincaidTEBillsChargers
15Hunter HenryTEPatriotsBroncos
16Taysom HillQBSaintsRams
17Dalton SchultzTETexansBrowns
18Tucker KraftTEPackersPanthers
19Kyle PittsTEFalconsColts
20Michael MayerTERaidersChiefs
21Chigoziem OkonkwoTETitansSeahawks
22Tyler ConklinTEJetsCommanders
23Gerald EverettTEChargersBills
24Cade OttonTEBuccaneersJaguars
25Tyler HigbeeTERamsSaints
