Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2023 season
Below are my Week 16, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.
As always, these ranks are continually updated throughout the week, so check back often. And don’t forget to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET on Peacock.
It’s then available -- as full episodes and clips -- on demand on Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and of course, wherever you get your podcasts.
And then on Saturday afternoon, be sure to tune into a special episode of Fantasy Football Pregame, 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, leading into Bengals vs. Steelers on NBC and Peacock. Then at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Bills vs. Chargers in an exclusive Peacock matchup.
Let’s get to it.
QB Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bills
|Chargers
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Eagles
|Giants
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Ravens
|49ers
|4
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|49ers
|Ravens
|5
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|6
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Bears
|Cardinals
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|9
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|10
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Rams
|Saints
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Packers
|Panthers
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Cardinals
|Bears
|14
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Lions
|Vikings
|15
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Bengals
|Steelers
|16
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Vikings
|Lions
|17
|Geno Smith
|QB
|Seahawks
|Titans
|18
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|Giants
|Eagles
|19
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Browns
|Texans
|20
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Broncos
|Patriots
|21
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Saints
|Rams
|22
|Sam Howell
|QB
|Commanders
|Jets
|23
|Gardner Minshew
|QB
|Colts
|Falcons
|24
|Case Keenum
|QB
|Texans
|Browns
|25
|Will Levis
|QB
|Titans
|Seahawks
Sign up to stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, only on Peacock, Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Visit PeacockTV.com/NFL for more details.
RB Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|49ers
|Ravens
|2
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Rams
|Saints
|3
|James Cook
|RB
|Bills
|Chargers
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Saints
|Rams
|5
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|6
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|7
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|8
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Bengals
|Steelers
|9
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Giants
|Eagles
|10
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Jets
|Commanders
|11
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|13
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Lions
|Vikings
|14
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|15
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|Seahawks
|Titans
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Colts
|Falcons
|17
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Packers
|Panthers
|18
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|19
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Panthers
|Packers
|20
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Chargers
|Bills
|21
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Falcons
|Colts
|22
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Titans
|Seahawks
|23
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Lions
|Vikings
|24
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|Vikings
|Lions
|25
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|Texans
|Browns
|26
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Eagles
|Giants
|27
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Patriots
|Broncos
|28
|James Conner
|RB
|Cardinals
|Bears
|29
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|Steelers
|Bengals
|30
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Broncos
|Patriots
|31
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Commanders
|Jets
|32
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|Ravens
|49ers
|33
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Steelers
|Bengals
|34
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Titans
|Seahawks
|35
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Browns
|Texans
|36
|D’Onta Foreman
|RB
|Bears
|Cardinals
|37
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Colts
|Falcons
|38
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Bengals
|Steelers
|39
|Justice Hill
|RB
|Ravens
|49ers
|40
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Seahawks
|Titans
|41
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|42
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Commanders
|Jets
|43
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Falcons
|Colts
|44
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Bears
|Cardinals
|45
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|46
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Broncos
|Patriots
|47
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Browns
|Texans
|48
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Panthers
|Packers
|49
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|Eagles
|Giants
|50
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|Bills
|Chargers
WR Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Vikings
|Lions
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Lions
|Vikings
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|49ers
|Ravens
|6
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Eagles
|Giants
|7
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rams
|Saints
|8
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|9
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|Colts
|Falcons
|10
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|11
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|12
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Bills
|Chargers
|13
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|14
|DJ Moore
|WR
|Bears
|Cardinals
|15
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|49ers
|Ravens
|16
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Seahawks
|Titans
|17
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Chargers
|Bills
|18
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Saints
|Rams
|19
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Rams
|Saints
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Jets
|Commanders
|21
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Bengals
|Steelers
|22
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Eagles
|Giants
|24
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|25
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Browns
|Texans
|26
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Vikings
|Lions
|27
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Ravens
|49ers
|28
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Titans
|Seahawks
|29
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Texans
|Browns
|30
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Seahawks
|Titans
|31
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Broncos
|Patriots
|32
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Packers
|Panthers
|33
|Drake London
|WR
|Falcons
|Colts
|34
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Commanders
|Jets
|35
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Steelers
|Bengals
|36
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Commanders
|Jets
|37
|Noah Brown
|WR
|Texans
|Browns
|38
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Panthers
|Packers
|39
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Seahawks
|Titans
|40
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|Bengals
|Steelers
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|42
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Patriots
|Broncos
|43
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Chargers
|Bills
|44
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Cardinals
|Bears
|45
|Odell Beckham
|WR
|Ravens
|49ers
|46
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|47
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Saints
|Rams
|48
|George Pickens
|WR
|Steelers
|Bengals
|49
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Panthers
|Packers
|50
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY2023 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!
TE Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Vikings
|Lions
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Lions
|Vikings
|4
|David Njoku
|TE
|Browns
|Texans
|5
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Cardinals
|Bears
|6
|Evan Engram
|TE
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|7
|George Kittle
|TE
|49ers
|Ravens
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|Cowboys
|Dolphins
|9
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Ravens
|49ers
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|Eagles
|Giants
|11
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Giants
|Eagles
|12
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Bears
|Cardinals
|13
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Steelers
|Bengals
|14
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Bills
|Chargers
|15
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Patriots
|Broncos
|16
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|Saints
|Rams
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Texans
|Browns
|18
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|Packers
|Panthers
|19
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Falcons
|Colts
|20
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|21
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|Titans
|Seahawks
|22
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|Jets
|Commanders
|23
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Chargers
|Bills
|24
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Buccaneers
|Jaguars
|25
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Rams
|Saints