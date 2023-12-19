How to watch Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream for Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Kick off your holiday weekend with an NFL doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, December 23. The action starts at 3:00 PM with an AFC Showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers. Live coverage will be available on NBC, Universo, and Peacock.

Then at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Buffalo Bills vs LA Chargers in an exclusive Peacock match up. See below for additional information on how to stream both games on Peacock.

Fantasy Football Pregame will be airing at a special time this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers went head-to-head in Week 12 but Pittsburgh walked away with the win. Since then the Bengals have won their last three straight games, while the Steelers have lost their last three. With the playoff race quickly heating up, who will win on Saturday?

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) currently hold the second AFC Wild Card spot after last Saturday’s 27-27 overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings. QB Jake Browning finished 29-of-42 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the game. Browning, who prior to this season had never played in an NFL game, is filling in for Joe Burrow who sustained a season-ending wrist injury in the team’s Week 11 loss against the Ravens.

Browning lost his first career start in Week 12 (against the Steelers) but has helped lead the Bengals to three straight wins. He has a 76.0 completion percentage for 1,180 pass yards, with a total of 8 touchdowns (6 passing, two rushing) and three interceptions in his four starts. Cincinnati has scored at least 27 points in each of its last three games with Browning as the starting QB.

The Bengals are currently tied in the Wild Card race with the Colts, Texans, and Bills and look to make their third straight playoff appearance.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently one game out of Wild Card position in the AFC after falling 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday in the team’s third straight loss.

With QB Kenny Pickett out with a high-ankle sprain (sustained in Week 13), Mitchell Trubisky has started the last two games where he’s had a total of 359 pass yards, with 4 touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing), and 3 interceptions. He was replaced late in last Saturday’s loss for Mason Rudolph, who is set to make his first start of the season against the Bengals this week.

The Steelers, who missed the playoffs last season, must beat the Bengals on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons just twice under head coach Mike Tomlin (2012-2013 and 2018-2019).

How to watch Sunday Night Football:

Who: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers When: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA Time: 4:30 PM; Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with FNIA

4:30 PM; Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How to stream NFL Christmas games Peacock

On Saturday, December 23, you can stream the Bengals vs Steelers game on Peacock, and Peacock will be the exclusive home of the Bills vs Chargers match up. Sign up here.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

