How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time, Live Stream info for Saturday’s Peacock Holiday Exclusive

Celebrate the holiday weekend with an NFL doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, December 23. The action starts at 3:00 PM with an AFC Showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers. Live coverage will be available on NBC, Universo, and Peacock.

Later, at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Buffalo Bills vs LA Chargers in the NFL’s first-ever exclusive Peacock match up. See below for additional information on how to stream both games on Peacock.

Fantasy Football Pregame will be airing at a special time this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills sit just outside of the final AFC Wild Card spots with an 8-6 record based on tiebreakers. The Bills are coming off two consecutive statement wins: a 31-10 thrashing over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday and a 20-17 win against the Chiefs in Week 14.

Allen completed 7-of-15 for just 94 passing yards and scored two touchdowns (1 pass, 1 rush) against the Cowboys last week. The 6th-year QB became the NFL’s first player to have 10 games in a single season with both a passing and rushing touchdown.

He is currently tied for third in the league with 26 pass touchdowns this season, however his 17 total turnovers this season have been an issue for this team.

Allen will need to remain consistent in Buffalo’s next two matchups against losing teams (the Chargers and the Patriots in Week 17) to keep the Bills’ playoff hopes alive before facing the AFC-East leading Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale.

The LA Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco after a brutal 63-21 loss to the Raiders last Thursday—LA’s 5th loss in 6 games. The Chargers already lost their starting QB Justin Herbert to a season-ending finger injury in Week 14, now they are guaranteed to have their first losing season since 2020.

Outside linebackers coach Giff Smith and director of player personnel JoJo Wooden are serving as interim head coach and interim G.M., respectively.

How to watch Bills vs Chargers in Peacock’s exclusive NFL game:

Who: Buffalo Bills vs LA Chargers

Buffalo Bills vs LA Chargers When: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

How to stream NFL Christmas games Peacock

On Saturday, December 23, you can stream the Bengals vs Steelers game on Peacock, and Peacock will be the exclusive home of the Bills vs Chargers match up. Sign up here.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

