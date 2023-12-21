Bills-Chargers on Peacock include first-ever commercial-free fourth quarter

If you stick around for the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Peacock-exclusive game between the Bills and the Chargers, you won’t see Jake from State Farm. Unless he’s at the game.

NBC announced on Thursday that, for the first time ever, the fourth quarter of an NFL game will be broadcast without commercial interruption.

“We are proud to work with our partners at the NFL to present this first-of-its kind experience,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said. “NBC Sports’ best-in-class NFL production, Peacock’s fan-friendly viewer experience, and this innovative advertising model will allow NFL fans an exciting new way to watch the game’s conclusion.”

Unless the Chargers actually, you know, try this time, there’s a good chance that a running clock would be a more ideal innovation. That said, the experiment will give folks a reason to stick around, even if the Bills are comfortably ahead and the Chargers have comfortably thrown in the towel.

Unless you're in L.A. or Buffalo, the only way to see the Bills-Charger game will be through Peacock.

On Saturday, game coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. First Bengals-Steelers will be televised by NBC and Peacock, before the 8:00 p.m. ET Bills-Chargers game, only on Peacock.