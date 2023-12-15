Thursday Night Football: Raiders roll over Chargers 63-21

The Raiders scored the most points in a game in their history. The Chargers gave up the most points in a game in their history.

The Raiders’ 63-21 victory over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football left only one question: Do the Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley on Friday?

The Raiders improved to 6-8 in scoring more points tonight than in their past four games combined (46). The Chargers fell to 5-9, dropping Staley’s record to 24-24 in his three seasons.

The Raiders became the fourth team in NFL history to have eight players score a touchdown in a single game. It is the first time it’s happened since the 1950 Rams accomplished the feat.

Running backs Zamir White and Brandon Bolden, receivers Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams, tight end Michael Mayer, cornerback Jack Jones and defensive tackle John Jenkins all had touchdowns. The Raiders scored 35 points off the Chargers’ five turnovers.

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick threw an interception and lost two fumbles and Joshua Kelley and Derius Davis also each lost a fumble.

The Raiders had a chance to tie or break the NFL record of 73 points in a single game. They led 42-0 at halftime, 56-7 at the end of the third quarter and got to 63 only 29 seconds into the fourth quarter. But the Raiders punted on their final four drives of the game, with three three-and-outs.

Aidan O’Connell went 20-of-34 for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Meyers had a 22-yard touchdown reception and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Adams, who caught eight passes for 101 yards. It was his first 100-yard game since Week 3.

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce had three tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.