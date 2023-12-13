2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch

This Christmas Day features an action-packed slate of NFL games. All of the excitement of the holiday weekend starts on Saturday, December 23 with a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock.

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with additional coverage available on Universo. Then, at 8:00 PM the Buffalo Bills go head-to-head with the LA Chargers in an AFC match-up that will be available exclusively on Peacock.

Christmas Day features a tripleheader you won’t want to miss. It’s the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs at 1 PM, followed by an NFC East rivalry as the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM. The Baltimore Ravens will duke it out with the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 PM to end the night.

See below for the full schedule and additional information on how to watch the NFL Christmas action, including the highly anticipated matchup that will be available exclusively on Peacock.

2023 NFL Christmas Schedule:

Saturday, December 23:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. (NBC, Universo, and Peacock)

Buffalo Bills vs LA Chargers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24:

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25:

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

What NFL Games are on Christmas Eve?

There will be a total of 10 NFL games taking place on Christmas Eve: Colts vs Falcons, Packers vs Panthers, Browns vs Texans, Lions vs Vikings, Commanders vs Jets, Seahawks vs Titans, Jaguars vs Buccaneers, Cardinals vs Bears, Cowboys vs Dolphins, and Patriots vs Broncos.

What NFL teams are playing Christmas Day 2023?

The 2023 NFL Christmas Day schedule features a tripleheader: Raiders vs Chiefs on CBS, Giants vs Eagles on FOX, and Ravens vs 49ers on ABC.

How to stream NFL Christmas games on Peacock

On Saturday, December 23, you can stream the Bengals vs Steelers game on Peacock, and Peacock will be the exclusive home of the Bills vs Chargers match up. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Does Peacock have NFL games?

Yes! All season long, every Sunday Night Football game is available on Peacock.

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8 p.m. ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

