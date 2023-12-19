NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 16

The 49ers, Ravens, Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff berths, and 10 more playoff spots are available. Here’s how the NFC and AFC playoff pictures look heading into Week 16:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 49ers (11-3): Clinched the NFC West.

2. Cowboys (10-4): Clinched a playoff berth, owns the tiebreakers over both the Lions and Eagles.

3. Lions (10-4): A big lead in the NFC North.

4. Buccaneers (7-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints for the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Eagles (10-4): Clinched a playoff berth.

6. Vikings (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints.

7. Rams (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints and the division record tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (7-7): Own the conference record tiebreaker over the Saints.

9. Saints (7-7): Still in contention after beating the Giants.

10. Falcons (6-8): A loss to the hapless Panthers hurts.

11. Packers (6-8): Just when they had fought their way back into the playoff picture, the Packers lost back-to-back games against the Giants and Bucs.

12. Giants (5-9): Out of contention after losing to the Saints.

13. Bears (5-9): Heartbreaking loss to the Browns ends any thought of a playoff run.

14. Commanders (4-10): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Cardinals (3-11): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Panthers (2-12): Beating the Falcons means it’s not a sure thing they’ll give the Bears the first overall pick.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Ravens (11-3): Clinched a playoff berth.

2. Dolphins (10-4): The AFC East might come down to the last game of the season with the Bills.

3. Chiefs (9-5): Commanding lead in the AFC West.

4. Jaguars (8-6): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Browns (9-5): Joe Flacco may lead them to the playoffs.

6. Bengals (8-6): Win head-to-head tiebreaker over Colts and Bills.

7. Colts (8-6): Win conference record tiebreaker over Bills and head-to-head tiebreaker over Texans.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (8-6): Win conference record tiebreaker over Bills.

9. Bills (8-6): They’re one of the seven best teams in the conference, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll make the playoffs.

10. Steelers (7-7): The loss to the Colts put the Steelers out of playoff position.

11. Broncos (7-7): The loss to the Lions just about stamped out any playoff hopes.

12. Raiders (6-8): Antonio Pierce had his team ready to play on Thursday night.

13. Chargers (5-9): A season that started with playoff hopes has turned into a debacle.

14. Titans (5-9): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jets (5-9): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Patriots (3-11): Mathematically eliminated.

Week 16 Clinching Scenarios

Here are the official Week 16 clinching scenarios distributed by the NFL:

AFC

CLINCHED: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) – playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (11-3) at San Francisco (11-3); Christmas (Monday), 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with :



BAL win + CLE loss or tie OR BAL tie + CLE loss

CLEVELAND BROWNS (9-5) at Houston (8-6); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with :



CLE win + CIN loss + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + IND loss or tie OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + DEN loss or tie OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + KC win + IND win + JAX loss OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + IND loss OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + JAX loss OR CLE win + CIN-PIT tie + BUF loss + IND win + JAX loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-5) vs. Las Vegas (6-8); Christmas (Monday), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City clinches playoff berth and AFC West division title with :



KC win OR KC tie + DEN loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-4) vs. Dallas (10-4); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Miami clinches AFC East division title with :



MIA win + BUF loss or tie OR MIA tie + BUF loss

Miami clinches playoff berth with :



MIA win OR MIA tie + JAX loss OR MIA tie + IND loss + HOU loss OR MIA tie + IND loss or tie + CLE loss OR MIA tie + HOU loss or tie + CIN loss or tie OR MIA tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – NFC West division title; Dallas Cowboys (10-4) – playoff berth; Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – playoff berth

DETROIT LIONS (10-4) at Minnesota (7-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Detroit clinches NFC North division title with :

1. DET win or tie

Detroit clinches playoff berth with :

1. LAR loss or tie OR

2. SEA loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (11-3) vs. Baltimore; Christmas (Monday), 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

San Francisco clinches NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

