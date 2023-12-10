Justin Herbert ruled out with finger injury
Published December 10, 2023 06:17 PM
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will not return today.
The Chargers downgraded him coming out of halftime.
Herbert injured a finger on his right hand with 3:11 left in the second quarter on a hit from Zach Allen on a fourth-down incompletion.
He originally was listed as questionable to return.
Herbert has played through a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand since Week 4.
He finished Sunday 9-of-17 for 96 yards and an interception that led to a one-play, 3-yard drive for the Broncos, and he took four sacks.
Easton Stick has replaced Herbert and has completed 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards. The Chargers trail 10-0.