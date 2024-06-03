 Skip navigation
Legendary lineman Larry Allen dies at 52

  
Published June 3, 2024 12:03 PM

Larry Allen, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the most powerful offensive lineman the NFL has ever seen, has died at the age of 52.

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday,” the team’s statement said. “Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner. He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.”

When the Cowboys drafted Allen in the second round in 1994, he was a little-known lineman from small-school Sonoma State. But he quickly made an enormous impact in the NFL. He started 10 games as a rookie, and by his second season he was chosen a first-team All-Pro for the first of seven consecutive times.

Allen was stunningly strong, both on the field where he could pancake opposing defensive linemen with ease, and in the weight room, where he could bench press 700 pounds. Allen won an NFL’s Strongest Man event at the 2007 Pro Bowl.

He was also a shockingly fast runner for a lineman his size. As a rookie in what became a famous Monday Night Football highlight, Allen sprinted down the field to make a tackle on an interception return, preventing a pick-six.

Allen played for the Cowboys from 1994 to 2005 and then finished his career with two seasons in San Francisco in 2006 and 2007. He was a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team, the 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.