nbc_csu_jjdeal_240603.jpg
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_whogetspaid_240603__796707.jpg
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
nbc_pftpm_jeffersondeal_240603.jpg
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Other PFT Content

Trevor Lawrence: Would be ideal to get extension done before training camp

  
Published June 3, 2024 12:23 PM

Monday brought word that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has signed a long-term contract extension and another player in line for a new deal discussed his hopes of doing the same later in the day.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said that he is keeping his focus on the field because he has “full belief that will take care of itself and that’s not something I need to worry about” heading into his fourth NFL season. While Lawrence isn’t anxious about the deal or staying away from OTAs in an attempt to force the issue, he would like to see things get wrapped up before the team starts training camp this summer.

“That would be ideal just to put it behind us and keep moving and feel good about that going into training camp,” Lawrence said. “But either way, like I said before, I have the same job.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last month that the team and Lawrence’s representatives have been working tirelessly on a new deal. The break between OTAs and training camp offers a chance to push things toward the finish line so all involved can put their full attention on reversing course after the team’s late collapse kept them out of the playoffs last season.