Buffalo Bills Late Playoff Push Continues Saturday on Peacock

They may not be the hottest team in the AFC, but the Buffalo Bills may be the most feared as they head into Week 16 and a date with the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday Night on Peacock. After a miserable start to the season, Josh Allen and co. are making a push to crash the AFC playoffs. The Bills have won their last two convincingly including a thrashing of the Cowboys Sunday Night at Orchard Park.

As well as they have been playing for the better part of the last month, though, that aforementioned miserable start probably means Buffalo needs to win their final three to even make the postseason.

The boys of Bet the EDGE took a deep dive into the Bills’ recent play and their postseason hopes on today’s episode.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) opened the conversation noting just how razor thin their margin for error is in these last three weeks of the regular season.

“For all the anointing of the Buffalo Bills as the best team in the AFC which I think they may well be I still only make the -140 to make the playoffs. Every game counts a ton. If they lose to Miami in Week 18 then they’re in big, big trouble. They are still our Stock Up! team after Week 15. They are 13½ point favorites against the Chargers. A completely dominant just complete evisceration of the Cowboys and to me the most interesting thing with the Bills has been the progression of their defense.”

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) explained why that unit has improved the last month.

“They got solid replacement level play finally at the linebacker position that has really helped elevate the unit as a whole. The secondary bringing in Rasul Douglas was an absolute smash of a move and actually they have some depth there. The schedule is not kind to them in terms of opponents these last few weeks but having a late bye certainly seems like it may have helped this team.”

Dinsick went on to note the recent dominance of James Cook in Buffalo’s offensive backfield.

“Their most exceptional player on offense these last two weeks has been James Cook. I did not have that on my BINGO card certainly. Actually, he was one of the more impressive and outstanding players overall in the NFL this past weekend. Cook had a quarterback-type of impact on that game which is rare for a running back. Congratulations on finally getting James Cook going. Good offensive line. Healthy offensive line. Good running back. This time of year, if you’re pairing that with a competent defense then you are a factor.”

Dinsick loves this team but recognizes it may be too little, too late.

“They don’t entirely control their own destiny because they could win out and be 11-6 and not have tiebreakers over some of the other 11-6 wildcard teams. That’s a problem. That’s absolutely crazy, but it is it is within the scope of possibility that the Bills win the AFC East still and it is within the scope possibility that the Bills win out, lose the AFC East and are not in the playoffs. Absolutely wild!”

It makes Saturday Night’s game on Peacock a must watch especially if you are a Bills’ fan, a Chargers’ fan, or frankly, a fan of any team in contention for the playoffs in the AFC.

