2026 NFL Draft Picks: Full tracker of every selection Rounds 1-7

The 2026 NFL draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. The draft will air on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

The Raiders earned the first overall pick in the 2026 draft by having the NFL’s worst record in 2025. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the favorite to go first overall.

Click here for the full list of picks sorted by team.

This tracker will be continuously updated throughout the draft with every pick, from No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant:

Round 1

1 Las Vegas Raiders

2 New York Jets

3 Arizona Cardinals

4 Tennessee Titans

5 New York Giants

6 Cleveland Browns

7 Washington Commanders

8 New Orleans Saints

9 Kansas City Chiefs

10 New York Giants from Cincinnati Bengals

11 Miami Dolphins

12 Dallas Cowboys

13 Los Angeles Rams from Atlanta Falcons

14 Baltimore Ravens

15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16 New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts

17 Detroit Lions

18 Minnesota Vikings

19 Carolina Panthers

20 Dallas Cowboys from Green Bay Packers

21 Pittsburgh Steelers

22 Los Angeles Chargers

23 Philadelphia Eagles

24 Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars

25 Chicago Bears

26 Buffalo Bills

27 San Francisco 49ers

28 Houston Texans

29 Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams

30 Miami Dolphins from Denver Broncos

31 New England Patriots

32 Seattle Seahawks

Round 2

33 New York Jets

34 Arizona Cardinals

35 Tennessee Titans

36 Las Vegas Raiders

37 New York Giants

38 Houston Texans from Washington Commanders

39 Cleveland Browns

40 Kansas City Chiefs

41 Cincinnati Bengals

42 New Orleans Saints

43 Miami Dolphins

44 New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys

45 Baltimore Ravens

46 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

47 Indianapolis Colts

48 Atlanta Falcons

49 Minnesota Vikings

50 Detroit Lions

51 Carolina Panthers

52 Green Bay Packers

53 Pittsburgh Steelers

54 Philadelphia Eagles

55 Los Angeles Chargers

56 Jacksonville Jaguars

57 Chicago Bears

58 San Francisco 49ers

59 Houston Texans

60 Chicago Bears from Buffalo Bills

61 Los Angeles Rams

62 Denver Broncos

63 New England Patriots

64 Seattle Seahawks

Round 3

65 Arizona Cardinals

66 Tennessee Titans

67 Las Vegas Raiders

68 Philadelphia Eagles from New York Jets

69 Houston Texans from New York Giants

70 Cleveland Browns

71 Washington Commanders

72 Cincinnati Bengals

73 New Orleans Saints

74 Kansas City Chiefs

75 Miami Dolphins

76 Pittsburgh Steelers from Dallas Cowboys

77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

78 Indianapolis Colts

79 Atlanta Falcons

80 Baltimore Ravens

81 Jacksonville Jaguars from Detroit Lions

82 Minnesota Vikings

83 Carolina Panthers

84 Green Bay Packers

85 Pittsburgh Steelers

86 Los Angeles Chargers

87 Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles

88 Jacksonville Jaguars

89 Chicago Bears

90 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans

91 Buffalo Bills

92 Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers

93 Los Angeles Rams

94 Miami Dolphins from Denver Broncos

95 New England Patriots

96 Seattle Seahawks

97 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

98 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

99 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

100 Jacksonville Jaguars from Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

101 Tennessee Titans

102 Las Vegas Raiders

103 New York Jets

104 Arizona Cardinals

105 New York Giants

106 Houston Texans from Washington Commanders

107 Cleveland Browns

108 Denver Broncos from New Orleans Saints

109 Kansas City Chiefs

110 Cincinnati Bengals

111 Denver Broncos from Miami Dolphins

112 Dallas Cowboys

113 Indianapolis Colts

114 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons

115 Baltimore Ravens

116 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

117 Las Vegas Raiders from Minnesota Vikings through Jacksonville Jaguars

118 Detroit Lions

119 Carolina Panthers

120 Green Bay Packers

121 Pittsburgh Steelers

122 Atlanta Falcons from Philadelphia Eagles

123 Los Angeles Chargers

124 Jacksonville Jaguars

125 New England Patriots from Chicago Bears through Kansas City Chiefs

126 Buffalo Bills

127 San Francisco 49ers

128 Detroit Lions from Houston Texans

129 Chicago Bears from Los Angeles Rams

130 Miami Dolphins from Denver Broncos

131 New England Patriots

132 New Orleans Saints from Seattle Seahawks

133 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

134 Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

135 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

136 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

137 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

138 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

139 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

140 New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

141 Houston Texans from Las Vegas Raiders through Cleveland Browns

142 Tennessee Titans from New York Jets through Baltimore Ravens

143 Arizona Cardinals

144 Tennessee Titans re-acquired through Los Angeles Rams

145 New York Giants

146 Cleveland Browns

147 Washington Commanders

148 Kansas City Chiefs

149 Cleveland Browns from Cincinnati Bengals

150 New Orleans Saints

151 Miami Dolphins

152 Dallas Cowboys

153 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons

154 Baltimore Ravens

155 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

156 Indianapolis Colts

157 Detroit Lions

158 Carolina Panthers from Minnesota Vikings

159 Carolina Panthers

160 Green Bay Packers

161 Pittsburgh Steelers

162 Baltimore Ravens from Los Angeles Chargers

163 Minnesota Vikings from Philadelphia Eagles

164 Jacksonville Jaguars

165 Buffalo Bills from Chicago Bears

166 Jacksonville Jaguars from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles

167 Houston Texans re-acquired through Philadelphia Eagles

168 Buffalo Bills

169 Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams

170 Denver Broncos

171 New England Patriots

172 New Orleans Saints from Seattle Seahawks

173 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

174 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

175 Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

176 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

177 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

178 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

179 New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

180 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

181 Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

182 Buffalo Bills from New York Jets through Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders

183 Arizona Cardinals

184 Tennessee Titans

185 Las Vegas Raiders

186 New York Giants

187 Washington Commanders

188 Seattle Seahawks from Cleveland Browns

189 Cincinnati Bengals

190 New Orleans Saints

191 New England Patriots from Kansas City Chiefs

192 New York Giants from Miami Dolphins

193 New York Giants from Dallas Cowboys

194 Tennessee Titans from Baltimore Ravens through New York Jets

195 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

196 Minnesota Vikings from Indianapolis Colts

197 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons

198 New England Patriots from Minnesota Vikings through Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers

199 Cincinnati Bengals from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns

200 Carolina Panthers

201 Green Bay Packers

202 New England Patriots from Pittsburgh Steelers

203 Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles through Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles

204 Los Angeles Chargers

205 Detroit Lions from Jacksonville Jaguars

206 Cleveland Browns from Chicago Bears

207 Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans through Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans

208 Las Vegas Raiders from Buffalo Bills through New York Jets

209 Washington Commanders from San Francisco 49ers

210 Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams

211 Baltimore Ravens from Denver Broncos through New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles

212 New England Patriots

213 Detroit Lions from Seattle Seahawks through Jacksonville Jaguars

214 Indianapolis Colts from Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

215 Atlanta Falcons from Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

216 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

217 Arizona Cardinals

218 Dallas Cowboys from Tennessee Titans

219 Las Vegas Raiders

220 Buffalo Bills from New York Jets

221 Cincinnati Bengals from New York Giants through Dallas Cowboys

222 Detroit Lions from Cleveland Browns

223 Washington Commanders

224 Pittsburgh Steelers from New Orleans Saints through New England Patriots

225 Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs through Dallas Cowboys

226 Cincinnati Bengals

227 Miami Dolphins

228 New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys through Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders

229 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

230 Pittsburgh Steelers from Indianapolis Colts

231 Atlanta Falcons

232 Los Angeles Rams from Baltimore Ravens

233 Jacksonville Jaguars from Detroit Lions

234 Minnesota Vikings

235 Minnesota Vikings from Carolina Panthers

236 Green Bay Packers

237 Pittsburgh Steelers

238 Miami Dolphins from Los Angeles Chargers through Tennessee Titans and New York Jets

239 Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles through Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns

240 Jacksonville Jaguars

241 Chicago Bears

242 New York Jets from Buffalo Bills through Cleveland Browns

243 Houston Texans from San Francisco 49ers

244 Minnesota Vikings from Houston Texans

245 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans

246 Denver Broncos

247 New England Patriots

248 Cleveland Browns from Seattle Seahawks

249 Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)

250 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

251 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

252 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

253 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

254 Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)

255 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

256 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

257 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)