2026 NFL Draft Picks: Full tracker of every selection Rounds 1-7
The 2026 NFL draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. The draft will air on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.
The Raiders earned the first overall pick in the 2026 draft by having the NFL’s worst record in 2025. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the favorite to go first overall.
Click here for the full list of picks sorted by team.
This tracker will be continuously updated throughout the draft with every pick, from No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant:
Round 1
1 Las Vegas Raiders
2 New York Jets
3 Arizona Cardinals
4 Tennessee Titans
5 New York Giants
6 Cleveland Browns
7 Washington Commanders
8 New Orleans Saints
9 Kansas City Chiefs
10 New York Giants from Cincinnati Bengals
11 Miami Dolphins
12 Dallas Cowboys
13 Los Angeles Rams from Atlanta Falcons
14 Baltimore Ravens
15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts
17 Detroit Lions
18 Minnesota Vikings
19 Carolina Panthers
20 Dallas Cowboys from Green Bay Packers
21 Pittsburgh Steelers
22 Los Angeles Chargers
23 Philadelphia Eagles
24 Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars
25 Chicago Bears
26 Buffalo Bills
27 San Francisco 49ers
28 Houston Texans
29 Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams
30 Miami Dolphins from Denver Broncos
31 New England Patriots
32 Seattle Seahawks
Round 2
33 New York Jets
34 Arizona Cardinals
35 Tennessee Titans
36 Las Vegas Raiders
37 New York Giants
38 Houston Texans from Washington Commanders
39 Cleveland Browns
40 Kansas City Chiefs
41 Cincinnati Bengals
42 New Orleans Saints
43 Miami Dolphins
44 New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys
45 Baltimore Ravens
46 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 Indianapolis Colts
48 Atlanta Falcons
49 Minnesota Vikings
50 Detroit Lions
51 Carolina Panthers
52 Green Bay Packers
53 Pittsburgh Steelers
54 Philadelphia Eagles
55 Los Angeles Chargers
56 Jacksonville Jaguars
57 Chicago Bears
58 San Francisco 49ers
59 Houston Texans
60 Chicago Bears from Buffalo Bills
61 Los Angeles Rams
62 Denver Broncos
63 New England Patriots
64 Seattle Seahawks
Round 3
65 Arizona Cardinals
66 Tennessee Titans
67 Las Vegas Raiders
68 Philadelphia Eagles from New York Jets
69 Houston Texans from New York Giants
70 Cleveland Browns
71 Washington Commanders
72 Cincinnati Bengals
73 New Orleans Saints
74 Kansas City Chiefs
75 Miami Dolphins
76 Pittsburgh Steelers from Dallas Cowboys
77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 Indianapolis Colts
79 Atlanta Falcons
80 Baltimore Ravens
81 Jacksonville Jaguars from Detroit Lions
82 Minnesota Vikings
83 Carolina Panthers
84 Green Bay Packers
85 Pittsburgh Steelers
86 Los Angeles Chargers
87 Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
88 Jacksonville Jaguars
89 Chicago Bears
90 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
91 Buffalo Bills
92 Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers
93 Los Angeles Rams
94 Miami Dolphins from Denver Broncos
95 New England Patriots
96 Seattle Seahawks
97 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
98 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
99 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
100 Jacksonville Jaguars from Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
101 Tennessee Titans
102 Las Vegas Raiders
103 New York Jets
104 Arizona Cardinals
105 New York Giants
106 Houston Texans from Washington Commanders
107 Cleveland Browns
108 Denver Broncos from New Orleans Saints
109 Kansas City Chiefs
110 Cincinnati Bengals
111 Denver Broncos from Miami Dolphins
112 Dallas Cowboys
113 Indianapolis Colts
114 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons
115 Baltimore Ravens
116 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 Las Vegas Raiders from Minnesota Vikings through Jacksonville Jaguars
118 Detroit Lions
119 Carolina Panthers
120 Green Bay Packers
121 Pittsburgh Steelers
122 Atlanta Falcons from Philadelphia Eagles
123 Los Angeles Chargers
124 Jacksonville Jaguars
125 New England Patriots from Chicago Bears through Kansas City Chiefs
126 Buffalo Bills
127 San Francisco 49ers
128 Detroit Lions from Houston Texans
129 Chicago Bears from Los Angeles Rams
130 Miami Dolphins from Denver Broncos
131 New England Patriots
132 New Orleans Saints from Seattle Seahawks
133 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
134 Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
135 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
136 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
137 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
138 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
139 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
140 New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
141 Houston Texans from Las Vegas Raiders through Cleveland Browns
142 Tennessee Titans from New York Jets through Baltimore Ravens
143 Arizona Cardinals
144 Tennessee Titans re-acquired through Los Angeles Rams
145 New York Giants
146 Cleveland Browns
147 Washington Commanders
148 Kansas City Chiefs
149 Cleveland Browns from Cincinnati Bengals
150 New Orleans Saints
151 Miami Dolphins
152 Dallas Cowboys
153 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons
154 Baltimore Ravens
155 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156 Indianapolis Colts
157 Detroit Lions
158 Carolina Panthers from Minnesota Vikings
159 Carolina Panthers
160 Green Bay Packers
161 Pittsburgh Steelers
162 Baltimore Ravens from Los Angeles Chargers
163 Minnesota Vikings from Philadelphia Eagles
164 Jacksonville Jaguars
165 Buffalo Bills from Chicago Bears
166 Jacksonville Jaguars from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles
167 Houston Texans re-acquired through Philadelphia Eagles
168 Buffalo Bills
169 Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams
170 Denver Broncos
171 New England Patriots
172 New Orleans Saints from Seattle Seahawks
173 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
174 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
175 Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
176 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
177 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
178 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
179 New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
180 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
181 Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
182 Buffalo Bills from New York Jets through Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders
183 Arizona Cardinals
184 Tennessee Titans
185 Las Vegas Raiders
186 New York Giants
187 Washington Commanders
188 Seattle Seahawks from Cleveland Browns
189 Cincinnati Bengals
190 New Orleans Saints
191 New England Patriots from Kansas City Chiefs
192 New York Giants from Miami Dolphins
193 New York Giants from Dallas Cowboys
194 Tennessee Titans from Baltimore Ravens through New York Jets
195 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
196 Minnesota Vikings from Indianapolis Colts
197 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons
198 New England Patriots from Minnesota Vikings through Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers
199 Cincinnati Bengals from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns
200 Carolina Panthers
201 Green Bay Packers
202 New England Patriots from Pittsburgh Steelers
203 Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles through Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles
204 Los Angeles Chargers
205 Detroit Lions from Jacksonville Jaguars
206 Cleveland Browns from Chicago Bears
207 Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans through Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans
208 Las Vegas Raiders from Buffalo Bills through New York Jets
209 Washington Commanders from San Francisco 49ers
210 Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams
211 Baltimore Ravens from Denver Broncos through New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles
212 New England Patriots
213 Detroit Lions from Seattle Seahawks through Jacksonville Jaguars
214 Indianapolis Colts from Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
215 Atlanta Falcons from Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
216 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
217 Arizona Cardinals
218 Dallas Cowboys from Tennessee Titans
219 Las Vegas Raiders
220 Buffalo Bills from New York Jets
221 Cincinnati Bengals from New York Giants through Dallas Cowboys
222 Detroit Lions from Cleveland Browns
223 Washington Commanders
224 Pittsburgh Steelers from New Orleans Saints through New England Patriots
225 Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs through Dallas Cowboys
226 Cincinnati Bengals
227 Miami Dolphins
228 New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys through Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders
229 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
230 Pittsburgh Steelers from Indianapolis Colts
231 Atlanta Falcons
232 Los Angeles Rams from Baltimore Ravens
233 Jacksonville Jaguars from Detroit Lions
234 Minnesota Vikings
235 Minnesota Vikings from Carolina Panthers
236 Green Bay Packers
237 Pittsburgh Steelers
238 Miami Dolphins from Los Angeles Chargers through Tennessee Titans and New York Jets
239 Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles through Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns
240 Jacksonville Jaguars
241 Chicago Bears
242 New York Jets from Buffalo Bills through Cleveland Browns
243 Houston Texans from San Francisco 49ers
244 Minnesota Vikings from Houston Texans
245 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans
246 Denver Broncos
247 New England Patriots
248 Cleveland Browns from Seattle Seahawks
249 Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)
250 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
251 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
252 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
253 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
254 Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)
255 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
256 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
257 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)