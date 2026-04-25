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Packers draft Florida K Trey Smack in sixth round

  
Published April 25, 2026 05:46 PM

Florida’s Trey Smack became the first kicker off the board in the e 2026 NFL draft.

The Packers made him a sixth-round pick, No. 216 overall.

Smack joins Brandon McManus and Lucas Havrisik on the roster. McManus made 24-of-30 field goals, with a long of 56, and he missed one extra point.

The Packers drafted Anders Carlson in the sixth round in 2023, but he missed 11 kicks in his rookie season and never played for them again after that.

Smack is a two-time Groza semifinalist and one of only three FBS kickers to make five field goals of 50-plus yards in 2025. He made a 57-yarder in the Shrine Bowl.

Smack made 82.8 percent of his kicks in college.