 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bainpick15_260423.jpg
Bucs get pass rush help with Bain at No. 15
nbc_pft_sadiqpick16_260423.jpg
Jets get athetlic TE Sadiq at No. 16
nbc_pft_ioanepick14_260423.jpg
Ravens get inside line help with Iaone at No. 14

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bainpick15_260423.jpg
Bucs get pass rush help with Bain at No. 15
nbc_pft_sadiqpick16_260423.jpg
Jets get athetlic TE Sadiq at No. 16
nbc_pft_ioanepick14_260423.jpg
Ravens get inside line help with Iaone at No. 14

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears take Oregon S Dillon Thieneman at No. 25

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:34 PM

The Bears needed defensive help in the worst way after ranking 29th in total defense. They had not taken a defensive player in the first round since Roquan Smith in 2018 and paid a price for that.

On Thursday, they had their choice of several defenders among a list that included Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Caleb Lomu, T.J. Parker, Kayden McDonald and Peter Woods.

With the 25th overall pick, the Bears selected Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

The Bears lost Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker this offseason and thus needed a new starter to play alongside Coby Bryant.

Thieneman was with Purdue before transferring to Oregon for his final college season. He totaled 96 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

He surely won’t be the last defensive player the Bears select. They badly need an edge rusher after finishing 31st in pass-rush win rate last year.