Bears take Oregon S Dillon Thieneman at No. 25

The Bears needed defensive help in the worst way after ranking 29th in total defense. They had not taken a defensive player in the first round since Roquan Smith in 2018 and paid a price for that.

On Thursday, they had their choice of several defenders among a list that included Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Caleb Lomu, T.J. Parker, Kayden McDonald and Peter Woods.

With the 25th overall pick, the Bears selected Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

The Bears lost Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker this offseason and thus needed a new starter to play alongside Coby Bryant.

Thieneman was with Purdue before transferring to Oregon for his final college season. He totaled 96 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

He surely won’t be the last defensive player the Bears select. They badly need an edge rusher after finishing 31st in pass-rush win rate last year.