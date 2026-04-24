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Dolphins select Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez in the second round

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:58 PM

Jacob Rodriguez reminds a lot of people of Zach Thomas, so all was right with the world when the Dolphins drafted him in the second round.

The Texas Tech linebacker heard his name called with the 43rd overall pick.

Rodriguez won the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award, the Nagurski Award and the Lombardi Award last season. He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American.

He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Like Thomas, size prevented Rodriguez from being a first-round pick. Rodriguez measures 6 foot 1 and weighs 233 pounds. Thomas was 5 foot 11 and 228 pounds but had a Hall of Fame career with the Dolphins.