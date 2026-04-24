Jets take TE Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16

With their first first-round pick on Thursday night, the Jets went defense. With their second, it was offense.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is the 16th overall pick in the draft.

Sadiq ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. His presence gives new offensive coordinator Frank Reich a potent weapon to go along with receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.

Whether and to what extent it improve things this year depends largely on the performance of quarterback Geno Smith, the team’s second-round pick from 2013 who’s back for a second stint.

The Jets inherited the 16th overall pick as part of the trade that sent cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts during the 2026 regular season.