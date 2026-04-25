 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots trade up, take DE Gabe Jacas at No. 55

  
Published April 24, 2026 08:42 PM

The Patriots have traded up for the second time in two rounds.

After moving up to snag offensive lineman Caleb Lomu in the first round, the Patriots made a swap with the Chargers to get in position to take former Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas.

The Chargers will receive the 63rd, 131st, and 202nd picks in exchange for giving up their original pick.

Jacas spent the last four seasons at Illinois and had 11 sacks during his final college season. He also led the team in sacks in 2024 and had the team high in tackles for loss both seasons as well.

New England has six more picks over the final five rounds.