Patriots trade up, take DE Gabe Jacas at No. 55

The Patriots have traded up for the second time in two rounds.

After moving up to snag offensive lineman Caleb Lomu in the first round, the Patriots made a swap with the Chargers to get in position to take former Illinois defensive end Gabe Jacas.

The Chargers will receive the 63rd, 131st, and 202nd picks in exchange for giving up their original pick.

Jacas spent the last four seasons at Illinois and had 11 sacks during his final college season. He also led the team in sacks in 2024 and had the team high in tackles for loss both seasons as well.

New England has six more picks over the final five rounds.