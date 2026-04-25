Browns draft athletic QB Taylen Green

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who put on a show at the Scouting Combine, is heading to Cleveland.

The Browns selected Green with the first pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL draft, No. 182 overall.

Green had a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and 43.5-inch vertical jump, best ever for a quarterback. At 6-foot-6, Green checks all the boxes as an athlete, but his passing stats were mediocre in four years as a college starter, two at Boise State and two at Arkansas.

That raises the question of whether the Browns will ask Green to do more than just play quarterback, perhaps taking some snaps in the wildcat formation or helping elsewhere on offense. Cleveland drafted two quarterbacks last year, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and also has Deshaun Watson on the roster.

The Browns say they see Green as a quarterback. For now, he’s the fourth quarterback on the depth chart.