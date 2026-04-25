Cardinals take QB Carson Beck at No. 65

No quarterbacks were taken in the second round of the draft on Friday night, but one has come off the board with the first pick of the third round.

The Cardinals selected Carson Beck with the 65th overall pick. Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson were the quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

Beck transferred to Miami last year and piloted the Hurricanes to the national title game. He was a two-year starter at Georgia before making the move to South Florida and had 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions while completing just under 70 percent of his career passing attempts.

Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are the veteran quarterbacks in Arizona, but Brissett has been away from the team’s offseason program while looking for an adjusted contract.