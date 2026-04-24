Browns double down at WR, select Denzel Boston at No. 39

After bringing in two offensive players on Thursday night, the Browns are adding another.

Cleveland has selected receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft.

Boston was a two-year starter at Washington, though he spent his entire collegiate career with the program. He led the Huskies in receiving in each of the last two seasons, catching 63 passes for 834 yards with nine touchdowns in 2024 and 62 receptions for 881 yards with 11 TDs in 2025.

The Browns selected offensive tackle Spencer Fano and receiver KC Concepcion with their two picks last night.