Titans select WR Carnell Tate with No. 4 pick

The Titans have selected receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tate, who played his college ball at Ohio State, was widely considered the best receiver in the class.

He appeared in 39 games for the Buckeyes with 23 starts. He caught 51 passes for 875 yards with nine touchdowns in 2025, playing 11 games. He was out for three contests with a leg injury.

In all, he caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards with 14 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Now, Tate is on his way to Nashville, where he will be a top weapon for last year’s No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward.