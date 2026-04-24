 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mendozapick1_260423.jpg
Raiders select Mendoza No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_260423.jpg
Fill in the Blank: 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260423.jpg
Will Simpson hear his name called in Round 1?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mendozapick1_260423.jpg
Raiders select Mendoza No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_260423.jpg
Fill in the Blank: 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260423.jpg
Will Simpson hear his name called in Round 1?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans select WR Carnell Tate with No. 4 pick

  
Published April 23, 2026 08:32 PM

The Titans have selected receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tate, who played his college ball at Ohio State, was widely considered the best receiver in the class.

He appeared in 39 games for the Buckeyes with 23 starts. He caught 51 passes for 875 yards with nine touchdowns in 2025, playing 11 games. He was out for three contests with a leg injury.

In all, he caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards with 14 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Now, Tate is on his way to Nashville, where he will be a top weapon for last year’s No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward.