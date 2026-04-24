Panthers select OT Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall

The Panthers have selected offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Freeling played his college ball at Georgia. He started 18 games at left tackle in his career, including the final five games of the 2024 season and 13 contests in 2025.

He was a second-team All-SEC honoree last season.

The Panthers had a need at offensive tackle with Ikem Ekwonu suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in the club’s playoff loss. Now Freeling can be a candidate to replace Ekwonu while he heals.