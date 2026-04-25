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Giants trade for No. 74, select WR Malachi Fields

  
Published April 24, 2026 09:50 PM

The Giants traded back into the third round, picking up the 74th overall selection from the Browns.

New York added a receiver with the pick, choosing Malachi Fields out of Notre Dame.

Fields spent the 2025 season at Notre Dame after playing four years at Virginia. In his final collegiate season, he recorded 36 receptions for 630 yards with five touchdowns. He previously caught 55 passes for 808 yards with five TDs for Virginia in 2024. He also had 58 catches for 811 yards with five TDs in 2023.

The Giants sent No. 105 and No. 145 in this year’s draft, along with a 2027 fourth-round pick, to the Browns in exchange for No. 74.