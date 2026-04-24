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Texans trade up two spots, take G Keylan Rutledge

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:38 PM

The Houston Texans are no strangers to trading up in round one. That’s how they got Will Anderson three years ago.

This time around, they didn’t move up as far. In a trade with the Bills, the Texans have moved up from No. 28 to No. 26, selecting Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge.

The Texans need good offensive linemen. In recent years, they’ve been struggling to find the right formula.

To get to No. 26 (plus pick No. 91), the Texans have sent No. 28, 69, and 167 to Buffalo.

If better offensive line play can get more out of quarterback C.J. Stroud, it will have been worth it.