Dolphins use a third-round pick on Louisville WR Chris Bell

Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell is working his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee. He might have gone higher if not for that.

Still, the Dolphins drafted him in the third round, making him the 94th overall selection.

Bell injured his knee in the Cardinals’ 38-6 loss to SMU on Nov. 22, and Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, performed the surgery in Dallas soon after.

A report this week indicated Bell is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Bell had 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns in the 11 games he played last season.

The Dolphins have retooled their wide receivers room, moving on from Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle this offseason. They drafted Texas Tech wide receiver with the 75th overall pick.