Ravens select Michigan State P Ryan Eckley in sixth round

Pro Bowler Jordan Stout followed John Harbaugh from the Ravens to the Giants, becoming the NFL’s highest-paid punter. That left the Ravens with a need for a punter.

They selected the best one in the draft, using a sixth-round pick on Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley. He joins Luke Elzinga at the position on the roster.

Eckley was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and the 2025 Big Ten Punter of the Year.

He had a punting average of 47.6 yards per punt in his career, breaking the Big Ten record. He led the conference in punting average in 2024 (47.9) and 2025 (48.5).

Eckley placed 34 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line (50 of 149), with 27 punts downed inside the 10. He had 67 punts of 50-plus yards.