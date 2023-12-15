Chargers name Giff Smith interim HC, JoJo Wooden interim G.M.

The Chargers have named their interim replacements for former head coach Brandon Staley and former General Manager Tom Telesco, who were fired earlier on Friday.

Outside linebackers coach Giff Smith will take over as interim head coach and director of player personnel JoJo Wooden will be the team’s interim G.M., the team announced.

Smith has been with the Chargers since 2016 — the club’s last season in San Diego. He served as the defensive line coach from 2016-2021 before moving to outside linebackers in 2022. He previously worked as the Titans defensive line coach from 2014-2015 and the Bills defensive line coach from 2010-2012.

Wooden has been with the organization since 2013, overseeing the club’s pro and college scouting. He was with the Jets front office from 1997-2012.

The Chargers will have a long weekend before coming back to host the Bills next Saturday night.