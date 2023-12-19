Report: Ja’Marr Chase will miss time with a separated shoulder

The hits keep coming for the Bengals, who have managed to stay in playoff contention without quarterback Joe Burrow.

Now, they will have to try to do it without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chase separated his shoulder Saturday, which will keep Chase out for at least Sunday’s game against the Steelers if not longer.

On Sunday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor called Chase day to day.

Chase, though, appears to be week to week.

He played 50 of 70 snaps, leaving after a 24-yard reception with 10:33 left in the game.

Chase has 93 catches for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Bengals will lean on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as their top options without Chase, with Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones also available.

The Bengals have won three in a row with Jake Browning at quarterback after a 16-10 loss to the Steelers with Browning in his first start at quarterback in Week 12.