Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2023 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?

August is around the corner, NFL training camps are in session, and the fantasy landscape for the 2023 season is taking shape. In just a few days, we’ll get our first taste of on-field action with the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game airing live on NBC and Peacock, where the New York Jets will face off against the Cleveland Browns.

As fantasy football draft season draws near, Matthew Berry is getting ready to release his 2023 Fantasy Football “Ride or Die.” This is the one player every year that he believes in the most and is most likely to leave every draft with. Chances are, this player will be crucial to leading your fantasy squad to the promised land.

Last year, Berry struck gold with Jalen Hurts, who developed into a fantasy superstar, finishing as a top three fantasy quarterback with 13 rushing TDs to his credit, which led the league.

Berry's Ride or Die: Jalen Hurts Matthew Berry reveals that his Ride or Die for this year is Jalen Hurts, which means Berry is going to do everything he can to leave drafts this year with the Eagles QB.

Before Hurts, it was Austin Ekeler, who has stamped his name alongside some of fantasy’s biggest stars due to his dual-threat ability. In 2021, Ekeler racked up 1,558 total yards while rushing for 12 TDs and securing an additional eight through the air.

Here’s a look at Berry’s notable “Ride or Dies” from years past:

2022 | Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

Passing yards: 3701

Passing TDs: 22

Rushing yards: 760

Rushing TDs: 13

Fantasy rank: QB3

2021 | Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

Rushing yards: 911

Rushing TDs: 12

Receiving yards: 647

Receiving TDs: 8

PPR rank: RB2

2019 | Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

Rushing yards: 1150

Rushing TDs: 7

PPR rank: RB21

2017 | Kareem Hunt, RB, KC

Rushing yards: 1327

Rushing TDs: 8

Receiving yards: 455

Receiving TDs: 3

PPR Rank: RB4

So, who are potential candidates to add their name to the coveted fantasy football moniker this year? Could it be Falcons’ rookie sensation, Bijan Robinson, who profiles as an immediate fantasy superstar in a ground-and-pound offense? Or, perhaps another running back in Tony Pollard, this year’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide cover athlete, who finished as a top-10 fantasy running back in 2022 and now holds the keys to the Cowboys’ backfield?

Don’t count out the quarterbacks, most notably Justin Fields, whose strong second half saw him finish as the QB6 last year and who could be poised for a big year in 2023. Anthony Richardson is another name to keep an eye on, with a ton of upside entering his rookie campaign.

While Berry is in the lab crunching the numbers, our Rotoworld experts are releasing fantasy football “Ride or Dies” of their own for the upcoming campaign. Let’s have a look at who they like in 2023.

Jay Croucher is eyeing Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to have a bounce back season after a down year in 2022:

RotoPat is looking deeper down the draft board with a “grossly undervalued RB2" in Isiah Pacheco. Could the sophomore running back on the league’s best offense strike fantasy gold in 2023?

Connor Rogers loves Bijan Robinson, with all signs pointing to a “monster year” for the rookie RB behind an underrated run blocking unit in Atlanta:

There are rumors @MatthewBerryTMR is announcing his 2023 fantasy ride or die on Thursday night



Denny Carter is looking no further than the “living, breathing cheat codes” in fantasy football — the mobile quarterback. Anthony Richardson aims to become just that in his rookie season:

Kyle Dvorchak is showing love to our Fantasy Football Draft Guide cover athlete, Tony Pollard:

Lastly, Lawrence Jackson makes his case for the former MVP, Lamar Jackson, with a rejuvenated receiving corps:

@MatthewBerryTMR you picked Jalen Hurts as your 2022 fantasy ride or die —



Be sure to tune into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3rd, at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, where Matthew Berry will unveil this year’s “Ride or Die” during pregame.

