NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Nate McCollum
Seahawks sign WR Nate McCollum
The Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Nate McCollum
SEA
Wide Receiver
Seahawks sign WR Nate McCollum out of UNC
John Schneider: Jalen Milroe obviously has a high ceiling, but will take time to develop
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Seahawks gave Sam Darnold a heads-up when drafting Jalen Milroe
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Pete Carroll: My departure from Seattle was about John Schneider getting his turn
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Bengals, 49ers lead odds for bounce back seasons
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
Five Week 17 games are in pool for slide to Saturday
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
