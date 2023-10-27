 Skip navigation
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating's Skate Canada
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women's sports, basketball is bright
oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

NFLLas Vegas RaidersNesta Jade Silvera

Nesta Jade
Silvera

Buffalo Bills (25) Vs. New England Patriots (29) At Gillette Stadium
NFL 2023 Week 8 injury report roundup: Christian Barmore, Trent Brown questionable for Patriots
All the injury news for Sunday’s games.
Hunter Renfrow: I feel I can help a team, whether it’s the Raiders or not
Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby limited in practice; Daniel Carlson out with groin issue
Jimmy Garoppolo “felt good” in return to practice
Jimmy Garoppolo back at Raiders practice, Josh McDaniels “hopeful” he’ll play
David Montgomery remains out of Lions practice
Week 8 preview: Raiders vs. Lions