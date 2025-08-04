 Skip navigation
Chargers sign DL Nesta Jade Silvera

  
Published August 4, 2025 02:52 PM

The Chargers announced the addition of a defensive lineman on Monday.

They have signed Nesta Jade Silvera to the 90-man roster. They waived defensive lineman Josh Fuga with an injury designation to create room for Silvera.

Silvera was a 2023 seventh-round pick by the Raiders and he played in nine games for the team over the last two years. He had 10 tackles in those appearances, including one against the Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Fuga signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent this spring. He will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.