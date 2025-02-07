2025 Super Bowl Food: Ideas, recipes, traditions and specials

Let’s be honest. When it comes to the Super Bowl, people come for the game but stay for the snacks. As people get ready to host or attend parties to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, the food remains of the utmost importance.

And some food is synonymous with football itself — such as wings, chicken nuggets, nachos. But there is no need to be overwhelmed! Here are some traditional Super Bowl snacks that you can add to the menu at your party this weekend.

What are the most popular Super Bowl foods?

While the popularity of foods varies depending on what part of the country you are in, here are some of the undeniable bests:



Wings: Can’t have too many wings when it comes to the Super Bowl!



Dips: There are countless options here which allows for a lot of creativity! (More ideas below)



Pizza: Can never go wrong and an easy way to feed a large group.



Nachos: Perfect for a big or small crew, these never miss.

Kansas City Chiefs food traditions

Kansas City is known for its barbeque, which is perfect for a Super Bowl party. Order a few trays of meat from your local BBQ spot, or smoke up some brisket, pulled pork or ribs in the backyard. Barbecue is great to throw on slider rolls, making it easy for everyone at the party to get a little taste of everything.

Philadelphia Eagles food traditions

A Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl would be incomplete without a Philly cheesesteak, soft pretzels and some classic baked Italian sub sandwiches. Throw in some loaded baked potato chips, apple fritters and funnel cakes and you have an a Super Bowl menu that every Eagles fan can get behind.

Super Bowl recipe ideas

The team at NBC’s Today Show have put together a massive list of recipes for Super Bowl snacks, dips, drinks, entrees and more. Click here for the full rundown. A few highlights on the list:



