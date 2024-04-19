Betting the NFL Draft: Three position props

With the 2024 NFL Draft less than a week away, it is important to search for every piece of news you can coming out of NFL front offices and somehow see through the smokescreens and flat out lies.

To help you do so, the boys of Bet the EDGE welcomed NBC Sports and PFF NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) to today’s episode. Among the topics discussed were a handful of Over/Under Draft Position props.

Michael Penix Jr. O/U 32.5

Rogers has little doubt the Huskies’ signal-caller here’s his name called on Day One.

“I believe Penix is going in the Top 15, well the Top 16. I like to use the Seahawks as my little life raft there…this gives you the insurance that if he falls, somebody will come into the back end of Round One for Michael Penix. You need the fifth-year option. The cost to go into the back end of Round One we saw with the Ravens with Lamar Jackson. We saw with the Packers and Jordan Love. The track record of this is actually pretty nice because it takes off the spotlight…when you’re not drafted in the Top 15 you don’t get that savior feel like if a team stashes you nobody cares. They’re just like, “yeah, they took him there”. They’re going to stash him and develop him.”

Taliese Fuaga O/U 13.5

Rogers hears Fuaga is rising up teams’ draft boards.

“I love Fuaga and so does the league. I mean, this is one where I like the Under as well. I know -140 doesn’t really excite anyone but just when you look at him on his perspectives, I would say it starts at Tennessee at seven. I would say he’s in play for the Jets at 10 and then it’s nice that you get 13½. The Raiders have a big wide-open hole at right tackle…14 at the Saints makes a ton of sense which is why this number is set the way it is…It’s hard to find somebody that doesn’t love his tape, his mental makeup even if you have to play him at Guard, so what. He’ll be borderline All-Pro there.”

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is in on Alabama’s Terrion Arnold. Rogers likes him but not enough to hear his name early on Day 1.

Terrion Arnold O/U 15.5

“I like the Over on this one, but it does scare you with the Colts potentially going outside corner at 15. That’s not out of the range here. Now, why I like the Over is I think Quinyon Mitchell will be the first corner taken. I was very surprised when Quinyon Michell as the first defensive player taken was +350 for a long time…everybody loves Quinyon Mitchell, and he’s had the best process of any defensive player in this entire draft. So, it’s nothing against Arnold it’s just that Mitchell was able to do things that Arnold wasn’t. He went to the Senior Bowl, and he was the best player at the Senior Bowl. He tested out of this world at the Combine…Arnold’s a weird one because he was a big safety recruit coming out of high school. He plays corner kind of like a safety. He’s a really good tackler. I think he’s a physical player. He’s got really good ball skills. But then you look at the transition to the position. There is projecting. He doesn’t anticipate route combinations. His awareness is not where it needs to be at the position. I thought he was going to test better.”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday Night with Round 1 from Detroit on the ESPN family of networks.

