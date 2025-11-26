Falcons vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Breece Hall and the New York Jets (2-9) host Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons (4-7).

Both teams started their backup quarterbacks last weekend and will again Sunday. Kirk Cousins tossed a couple touchdown passes in leading the Falcons to a rare win, 24-10 over the Saints. Tyrod Taylor replaced an ineffective (nicest adjective to describe his play) Justin Fields and the Jets outgained the Ravens (282-241 yards) but still managed a mere 10 points in a 23-10 loss.

Over the last five games, the Falcons have scored an average of 21.8 points per game but have allowed 25.8 points per game. Similar numbers for the Jets over their last five. They are averaging 19.2 points per game but allowing 24.2 points per contest.

Matchup to Watch: Bijan Robinson vs. Jets’ run defense

One of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, Robinson is averaging just over 126 yards rushing and receiving each week. With Drake London’s availability a question mark, production from Robinson is mandatory. With the Jets’ offense anemic on a good day, Aaron Glenn and co. cannot afford to allow Robinson to get into open space.

Fun Fact (unless you are a Jets’ fan): The New York Jets have yet to intercept a pass this season.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Falcons and the Jets.

Game Details and How to watch the Falcons vs. Jets live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Falcons at the Jets

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (-142), New York Jets (+120)

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Total: 39.5 points

This game opened at Falcons -2.5 with the Game Total set at 39.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta at New York

Falcons Starting QB: Kirk Cousins

Last Game: 11/23 at New Orleans - 16-23, 199yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 5yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 48-75, 449yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 4 times, 5 carries for 9yds rushing



Last Game: 11/23 at Baltimore - 17-28, 222yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 5 carries for 19yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 60-97, 601yds, 4TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 12 times, 19 carries for 99yds rushing

Falcons at Jets team stats, betting trends

The Falcons have lost outright their last 3 games as favorite

The Falcons have failed to cover in 5 of their last 6 games (83%) as a favorite

The Falcons are 5-5-1 ATS this season overall

The average total game score (43.4) in the Jets’ last 5 games is OVER the current Total for this game (39.5)

The Jets are 6-4-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 4 of the Falcons’ 11 games this season (4-6-1)

Falcons Player Injuries

WR Drake London (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Josh Woods (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Jets Player Injuries

CB Kris Boyd (abdomen) has been placed on IR



Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Falcons and the Jets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Falcons -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 39.5.

